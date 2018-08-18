Court Briefs: Man charged over haj scam

Man charged over haj scam

Singaporean Fahrorazi Sohoi, 47, was charged in court yesterday with allegedly cheating more than 80 people of nearly $100,000 in a haj pilgrimage tour scam.

Court documents showed that the operator of a local tour agency had told a customer that for $1,550, he could organise the pilgrimage for him as a VIP at the invitation of the Saudi Arabian Embassy.

The victims were supposed to depart on Thursday, but did not receive confirmation of their flight and visa details.

They had also handed their passports to Fahrorazi, said the police.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) reminded Muslims to register with the council if they wish to perform the haj, under the Advance Haj Registration System.

"Only travel agents who are appointed by Muis are allowed to provide haj services," it added.

Fahrorazi, who was remanded in custody, is scheduled to appear in court on Aug 24.

Woman accused of cheating

A 23-year-old woman was charged yesterday over a scam where she allegedly convinced buyers she had tickets to the National Day Parade (NDP) and the sold-out JJ Lin concert.

Foong Si Min faces 17 cheating charges in connection with listings for the tickets on Carousell. After allegedly making buyers pay via bank transfers, Foong could not be contacted and the buyers did not receive their tickets.

At least 16 police reports were made between July and August this year.

In one of the charges, Foong, who was arrested on Wednesday, is accused of cheating a Carousell user on July 27 of $703.50 for a pair of concert tickets.

Six other cheating charges also involve concert tickets.

The remaining 10 charges involve NDP ticket scams allegedly carried out in July last year and this year.

Foong is expected to appear in court on Sept 6.

Maid jailed for abusing child

Atika, a 25-year-old Indonesian maid who goes by one name, was sentenced to eight months' jail yesterday for abusing a nine-year-old special needs child.

The maid admitted to abusing the girl, who has a developmental condition and cannot speak, at least five times between January and May this year.

The girl's parents had entrusted Atika to look after the girl. She had started working for the family from October last year.

Between May 9 and 10 this year, Atika pinched the girl on the arm, scratched her on the back and pinched her upper lip.

The maid admitted to the girl's mother that she had hit the girl on previous occasions as well.

The girl was treated at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.