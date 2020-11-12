Couple to be charged over murder of girl, 11

A couple will be charged today for their suspected involvement in the death of an 11-year-old girl, the police said in a statement yesterday.

The couple, both 26, will be charged with murder with common intention.

The woman is the biological mother of the girl, while the man is the stepfather.

The police said the girl was unconscious when she was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance on Tuesday at around 11am and was pronounced dead at 12.40pm.

The police were alerted to the unnatural death at around 1.20pm on the same day.

Following police investigations, the couple were arrested for their suspected involvement in the death of the girl.

The offence of murder with common intention carries the death penalty under Section 302(1), read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.