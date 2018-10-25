Couple nabbed for allegedly using stolen bank card details in $37,000 online shopping spree

SINGAPORE - A couple were arrested on Monday (Oct 22) for allegedly using compromised debit and credit card details to buy more than $37,000 worth of items online, including mobile phones, branded cosmetics and handbags.

The police said in a statement on Thursday that they arrested the 43-year-old man and 34-year-old woman at a residential unit in Bukit Batok Street 11.

Officers were alerted to the case of fraudulent online purchase on Oct 18.

Through inquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from the Tanglin Police Division and Commercial Affairs Department were able to establish the identities of the two suspects.

The suspects were nabbed for abetment by conspiracy to cheat.

Mobile phones, a desktop computer, an assortment of branded cosmetics, handbags, apparel and several boxes of electronic and electrical items were seized during the arrest.

Preliminary investigations found that the couple had used compromised debit and credit card details in the fraudulent purchases.

Investigations are ongoing. If convicted, they may face up to 10 years' jail and be fined.

In the statement, the police advised debit and credit card holders to be prudent when making online payments and visit reliable websites for their shopping.