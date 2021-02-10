Couple lost $277k in staycation scam on Carousell

Planning a staycation at Marina Bay Sands turned into a nightmare for a young couple who were scammed out of more than $277,000 by a Carousell seller.

Ivan and Jessica (not their real names), both in their 20s, were repeatedly assured by the 27-year-old Carousell user, who offered discounted hotel stays in Marina Bay Sands, that they would get their money back.

He showed them he had about $230,000 in his bank account.

He even gave them an address to pick up a bag with their money in cash, but he always cancelled the meetings at the last minute.

This was one of the 3,354 e-commerce scams reported to the police last year, said the police while releasing their yearly statistics yesterday.

Ivan said they trusted the seller based on his Carousell reviews, and paid $29,000 initially for nine suites with three-night stays.

However, the seller made up excuses to siphon more money off them, such as by claiming that they needed to pay him $24,000 in cancellation fees, even though he did not secure the bookings for them.

He also convinced them to transfer more money to him so that he could purportedly pay off other buyers and have his bank account unfrozen by the authorities.

To stop them from going directly to the hotel, he told them that he booked the rooms under a Paiza membership meant for high-rollers which does not allow members to sell rooms.

Eventually, the couple gave him more than $277,000 over a four-month period.

"We were so wrapped up in this situation and we didn't know what else to do, how to get this money back... He gave us hope that we will get this money back," said Ivan.

Jean Iau