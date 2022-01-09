Couple lost $120k in SMS scam aimed at OCBC customers

It took a man and his wife five years to save about $120,000, but in just 30 minutes, scammers using a fake text message stole the money they had kept in their OCBC Bank joint savings account.

The couple in their 20s were among at least 469 people who reportedly fell victim to phishing scams involving OCBC Bank in the last two weeks of last month. The victims lost around $8.5 million in total.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the couple, who declined to be identified, said they had been saving up to start a family.

The husband works in the e-commerce sector while his wife is in the hospitality industry. The man said he received the phishing message with a link at around noon on Dec 21 last year. It claimed that an unknown payee had been added to their account, and instructed him to click on the link if it was not approved by him.

"The SMS looked like it came from OCBC and had the usual SMS chat history from OCBC used for authentic banking services," he said. "The link took me to a site that looks exactly like the OCBC log-in page."

He then entered his account details, unwittingly handing over control of the whole account to scammers. The couple realised they had been scammed only when the man received SMSes from the bank informing him of changes and transactions involving the account that had taken place earlier that afternoon.

He showed ST his text message history. According to the timestamp, the bank sent him the alert at about 2pm, only for him to receive it past 6pm.

"Had we received the notifications on time, we would have been able to react faster, and perhaps been able to reach the relevant teams during the same business day to stop the transactions," said the man.

ST understands that it is possible the scammers had re-routed or delayed the SMSes.

The couple had also received messages earlier that access to their account was being set up on another phone, but this was followed up with fake messages from the scammer telling them to ignore them, claiming they were just part of a system upgrade.

A 38-year-old software engineer who fell prey to the same scam on Dec 28 told ST that he lost about $250,000 he had been saving since 2010.

The father of a young child with special needs said the loss has been devastating, and he has been hiding it from his family.

"It's a horrible situation that impacts my whole life," he said.

Eight victims have reached out to ST to share their frustration.

Mr Francisco Celio, head of group corporate security at OCBC Bank, said it has been assisting those affected.

"The recent SMS phishing scam impersonated OCBC and preyed on the fears of consumers about their personal bank accounts," he said.

"It is particularly aggressive and highly sophisticated in duping consumers into disclosing their personal banking details despite repeated bank warnings to be alert and not to do so."

The bank said it has since halted its plans to phase out physical hardware tokens by the end of March this year, and has also stopped sending SMSes with links in them in the light of the spate of phishing incidents.

Mr Celio added that OCBC's banking systems remain safe and secure and have not been hacked.

Cyber security expert Anthony Lim, who is also a fellow at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said scammers have advanced software enabling them to spoof telecommunications services and send SMSes that appear in the same threads used by real organisations.

"Quite unfortunately, with regard to such message scams, there is only so much technology can do (to protect consumers)," he added.

"The best way to avoid falling prey to these is still awareness, and the accompanying scepticism."