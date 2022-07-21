Couple in luxury goods saga fled S'pore in lorry compartment: ICA

The couple who fled Singapore after allegedly failing to deliver luxury goods worth at least $32 million to customers did so by hiding in the container compartment of a lorry, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday.

Warrants of arrest and Interpol red notices have been issued against Pi Jiapeng, 26, a Singaporean, and his Thai wife, Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, said the police yesterday.

The police have appealed for information on the couple's whereabouts.

They are also investigating allegations of cheating involving Tradenation and Tradeluxury, two companies associated with the couple.

An ICA spokesman said a 40-year-old Malaysian man helped the couple leave Singapore illegally.

He was arrested by the police on July 13 for allegedly helping the couple leave the country on July 4.

The man, Mohamed Alias, allegedly hid them in a lorry's container compartment. He was charged last Friday with abetting another person to depart Singapore illegally.

His case has been adjourned to tomorrow.

The ICA spokesman added: "ICA takes a serious view of attempts to enter or depart Singapore illegally and will not hesitate to prosecute offenders for such cases.

"We are working closely with the relevant authorities on this case."

ICA said it conducts checks on all arrivals and adopts a risk management approach for checks on departing conveyances, in order to balance smooth departure clearance and border security at the checkpoints.

The police told ST on Tuesday that they arrested Pi on June 27 for his suspected involvement in cheating offences.

His passport was impounded and he was released on bail the next day, pending the completion of investigations.

His wife Siriwipa was also assisting the police with investigations and surrendered her passport to the police on June 30.

The couple subsequently became uncontactable, said the police.

The police said they are working closely with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace the couple and the criminal proceeds.

At least 180 reports have been lodged against the couple since last month.

The victims claimed they had made advance payments to the couple for luxury watches and bags, but the couple failed to deliver them.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 (+65 6255-0000 for overseas callers) or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.