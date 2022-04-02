Couple charged with not wearing masks properly at MBS when advised

A couple who did not wear their masks properly allegedly refused to do so when advised, and one of them was said to have pulled down the mask of a social distancing ambassador (SDA).

Yesterday, the Singaporean woman and British man appeared in a district court over the alleged Marina Bay Sands (MBS) incident last September. Clariel Griffin, 47, who used to be known as Wong Pei Ling, was charged with one count each of being a public nuisance, using criminal force on a public servant and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority shows she used to be a director of a firm called Spa Sauvignon - a wine-themed spa.

The man, Clive Ainsley Griffin, 55, is accused of one count each of being a public nuisance and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. Court documents do not indicate if they are married to each other, but his Facebook account says they are.

In an earlier statement, the police said three SDAs attached to the Singapore Tourism Board had advised the pair at MBS to don their masks properly. They said: "The couple allegedly confronted the SDAs and refused to adhere to their advice despite repeated attempts. The couple then allegedly shouted repeatedly and gestured aggressively at the SDA officers.

"The woman also purportedly pulled down one of the SDAs' mask during the confrontation."

The papers said the Griffins were at The Shoppes at MBS between 10.20pm and 11pm on Sept 12 when they allegedly failed to wear their masks over their noses and mouths. They are also accused of causing annoyance to the public. Clariel Griffin is said to have pulled down an SDA's mask.

The couple's cases have been adjourned to April 22. For being a public nuisance, an offender can be fined up to $2,000. For an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.