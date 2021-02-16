Corrective training for man linked to Istana crash

A man who was one of the drivers involved in a car chase which ended in a fatal crash outside the Istana in 2017 was sentenced to the maximum 14 years of corrective training yesterday.

This is a prison regime for repeat offenders without the usual one-third remission for good behaviour.

Irsyad Sameer Abdul Rahim, now 30, was also disqualified from driving for six years and ordered to receive 16 strokes of the cane.

On Dec 16, 2017, the secret society member and his gang members were unhappy with a man identified as Mr Johari Sharif.

This eventually led to the car chase where they pursued a vehicle that Mr Johari was in.

This white car was driven by Mr Muhammad Khairulanwar Mohamed Sani, 25, and had another passenger, Ms Nurul Filzah Syazwani Abdul Rahim, 21.

The chase ended when the trio's car ploughed into the Istana's rear gate in Cavenagh Road at around 6am, killing Mr Khairulanwar and Ms Nurul.

Mr Johari, who suffered multiple fractures, survived.

Irsyad pleaded guilty in December last year to 20 charges for offences including assault, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant and rioting.

The court heard that Irsyad and his group were at Club Baliza in Marina Square on Dec 16, 2017, when one of them punched Mr Johari.

The club's security staff told Irsyad and his group to leave the premises. The eight men then waited outside for Mr Johari.

They later spotted Mr Johari in the white car driven by Mr Khairulanwar.

Irsyad and his group got into their vehicles and chased after it, eventually leading to Mr Khairulanwar's car crashing outside the Istana.

Separately, Irsyad and three of his gang members launched a "revenge attack" against a man from a rival group on March 31, 2018.

Armed with parangs, the men went to KTV club Destino in Jalan Besar and attacked Mr Hermanto Abdul Talib, 41, an employee there.

The Criminal Investigation Department carried out an operation in Tampines to nab Irsyad in the wee hours of April 7, 2018.

Officers sprang into action when they spotted him walking towards a car.

When the Singaporean spotted them, he entered his vehicle, locked the door and sped off.

The vehicle struck a policeman, who was later taken to hospital and treated for injuries including multiple abrasions. The police arrested Irsyad later that day.