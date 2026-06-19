Coroner’s Inquiry for woman, 25, found dead in hotel room; she was facing Kpod trafficking charges

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Police found the vape pods on Low and alerted HSA officers, who seized 11 vapes and 101 pods from her.

SINGAPORE - A Coroner’s Inquiry will be held to establish how a 25-year-old woman, who was being investigated for trafficking etomidate-laced vaporisers, ended up dead in a hotel room in Geylang.

The inquiry into Low Hui Mei’s death will be held on July 9.

Low was found dead in a Lorong 8 Geylang hotel room on May 16.

In a reply to The Straits Times, police said they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations, but added that investigations are ongoing.

Lawyer S S Dhillon, who was representing Low in the trafficking case, told ST that the cause of her death was attributed to cardiopulmonary failure.

Low was arrested by the police on Oct 22, 2025 at King George’s Avenue while trafficking etomidate-laced vape pods.

Officers seized a total of 11 e-vaporisers and 101 pods, which later tested positive for etomidate after checks by the Health Sciences Authority.

She was handed seven charges on Oct 24, 2025, including for the consumption and sale of Kpods.

Her case was fixed for a hearing on June 16, but the charges against her were later abated - or formally terminated - after her death.

Under the law , charges are withdrawn when an accused person in a criminal case dies while the case is ongoing.