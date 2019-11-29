Coroner records 'unfortunate misadventure' after infant suffocates while sleeping with the father

SINGAPORE - A 19-day-old baby boy suffocated while lying on the bed with his father, who was sleeping.

A pillow was found over the infant's upper body.

It was the first time the baby was put on the bed next to a sleeping parent, and his mother placed him there as she did not want him to be alone while she took an older child for a bath.

She tapped on the father and told him to watch out for the infant. But the father said he was too tired and was not aware that his wife had alerted him.

Less than two hours after she left the infant on the bed, the mother returned to find the pillow over the baby, who was sent to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2.26am on June 10 last year.

State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam recorded the death of Muhammad Umair Muhammad Raihan as an "unfortunate misadventure".

"This case is yet another unfortunate illustration of the increased risk of inadvertent suffocation resulting from co-sleeping with one's infant for however brief a time," the coroner said after the inquiry last month.

The coroner had recorded two other accidental infant deaths in the same month.

In one case, the death of 15-day-old Nor Eilshan Emran Muhammad Nor Aszroy was likely due to "unintentional suffocation", the coroner said, after his mother dozed off while breastfeeding him. In the other case, seven-month-old Yuri Chua Le En suffocated after being trapped between her mattress and a padded bed rail.

In her findings for the latest case released on Friday (Nov 29), the coroner said parents had to be vigilant and observe safe sleeping habits at all times.

Muhammad Umair's parents had special sleeping arrangements for the infant and his older sibling. While the infant's mother slept on the sofa in the living room with the baby, the father slept in the master bedroom with the older child, who would be in a cot.

However, throughout the night of June 8 last year, the baby's father told the mother to sleep with the older child as he needed to do work. He would then attend to Muhammad Umair in the living room.

The father worked throughout the night, and went to sleep in the master bedroom at 6.30am the next day.

At about 7am, the baby's mother placed Muhammad Umair next to his sleeping father, as she did not want to leave the infant alone as he was prone to spitting or vomiting after being fed. The mother also thought it prudent to do so as as she was going to be away bathing her other child.

The baby was "cocoon-wrapped" and placed lying face up, said the coroner.

But at about 8.45 am, the mother returned and found a pillow over Muhammad Umair.

The father started performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation when he realised his son was not breathing, and an ambulance was called to take the infant to Changi General Hospital.

Muhammad Umair was transferred to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, but his condition continued to deteriorate. He was subsequently pronounced dead, despite "maximal medical management".