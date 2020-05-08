Coronavirus: Teen allegedly linked to video of boy sampling drinks at supermarket to plead guilty

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old youth, who is allegedly linked to a video of a boy sampling drinks at an NTUC FairPrice supermarket before placing them back on a shelf, intends to plead guilty to one count of being a public nuisance.

Nigel Pang Yew Ming told a district court on Friday (May 8) that he will not be engaging a lawyer.

He is now out on bail of $3,000 and is expected to admit to his offence on May 22.

Pang and another teenager, Quek Xuan Zhi, also 17, first appeared in court on April 9 after one of them purportedly sampled the drinks at the FairPrice outlet in Bukit Batok West Avenue 7 at around 7.45pm on Feb 6.

Court documents did not state which one of them sampled the drinks. The identity of the person recording the video was also not disclosed.

The clip was uploaded to Instagram and it later went viral, causing public alarm in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Quek, who faces a similar charge of being a public nuisance, will be back in court on June 19.



In a video uploaded to Instagram, a boy is seen drinking from a bottle in the supermarket before putting it back on a shelf. PHOTO: STOMP



In an earlier statement, police said they were alerted to the incident on Feb 8.

In the video, a boy is seen drinking from a bottle in the supermarket before putting it back on a shelf.

He takes a second bottle and puts it back after sampling its contents.

A version of the video circulating online had the title "How to spread Wuhan", referring to the Chinese city that was the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak at the time.

Later that month, FairPrice said it would be working with the authorities "on the necessary actions that need to be taken for (the) case".

Those convicted of being a public nuisance can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.