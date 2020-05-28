Coronavirus: Man to be charged over cheating and money laundering in Covid-19 related scam

SINGAPORE - A man who has been arrested for allegedly cheating and money laundering is expected to be charged in court on Thursday (May 28).

The 35-year-old is a suspect in a Covid-19 related scam in which he defrauded a distribution company based overseas of more than US$646,000 (S$915,000) for purchasing N95 masks and personal protection gowns from a purported local supplier.

After the overseas company transferred the money to a local bank, the items were not delivered and the supplier became uncontactable, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

They were alerted to the case on May 21 and officers from the Commercial Affairs Departments found the identity of the supplier who received the money and arrested him on Tuesday.

Two watches and more than $81,000 in cash were seized.

Their preliminary investigations found that the man had acquired the advance cash payments from the overseas distribution company and put them in several local and overseas bank accounts.

Working with DBS, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank, the police recovered more than $370,000. They are still trying to recover the rest of the money.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Thursday with cheating. If found guilty, he could be jailed up to 10 years and fined. For his money-laundering charges, if found guilty, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

The public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688 for more information on scams. Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

The police said that they "take a serious view of all those who take advantage of the current Covid-19 situation to perpetrate crimes and will spare no efforts in taking all those who flout the laws to task".