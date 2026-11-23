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Both their identities and the location where the offence occurred cannot be revealed due to a court-imposed gag order.

SINGAPORE – A police officer who molested a junior colleague at their office was on Nov 23 sentenced to six months’ jail for using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty.

Both their identities and the location where the offence occurred cannot be revealed due to a court-imposed gag order.

The incident happened after a work event on June 3, 2015.

As they had to work the next day, the man suggested that they both sleep at the office. This was despite the woman telling him she wanted to go home.

When they got to the office, the man took her to a room and told her to use the mattress inside while he placed a blanket on the ground next to the mattress.

The victim asked the man why he had to sleep beside her, and he replied that there was “no other better spot”.

Once she fell asleep, he kissed her on the cheek near her mouth. He also molested her.

When the victim woke up, she confronted him and left the room when he did not reply.

The man followed her out and tried to persuade her to return to the room, but she refused.

He then placed his hands on her waist, lifted her up and carried her back to the room. He also patted her on her back.

He stopped touching the woman only when she told him to.

At around 7am, the victim woke up and told the man she had to report for work.

She later told others about the incident, but did not make a formal report as she did not want to cause discord within the organisation.

Although the victim stopped working at the office in August 2016, she frequently spoke about the incident.

In August 2024, she was warded for a suicide attempt due to personal issues. At the hospital, she told psychiatrists she had been sharing with others about the molest episode.

One of the psychiatrists told her she was not over the incident. Hearing this, the victim made a police report on Oct 6, 2024 and the man was arrested on Oct 10, 2024.

He initially denied molesting her, but came clean in January 2025.

The man was interdicted from his duties on half-pay in March 2026.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir sought a sentence of between 6.5 months and 7.5 months for the man, noting that he had committed the offence when she was asleep.

The prosecutor said he also abused the victim’s trust and his perceived position of authority over her, adding: “The incident, confined to a single night, inflicted in the victim pain that has stayed with her for more than a decade since.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the victim cried for four days and took three weeks of medical leave.

“In that time, she was caught in a dilemma – grappling with the reality that a uniformed colleague had ‘done a disservice’ to her, while being reluctant to ‘accuse’ him of what she knew to be a criminal act,” said the prosecutor.

The victim later struggled with interpersonal relationships, particularly with men who showed any romantic interest in her.

“The incident eroded her sense of self-worth and left her feeling as though she did not matter to society at large,” said the prosecutor.

A police spokesperson told The Straits Times that police officers are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and discipline.

“We deal sternly with officers who break the law, including charging them in court,” said the spokesperson, who added that following the report, the police swiftly initiated investigations against the officer.

The police added that they will commence internal action against him.