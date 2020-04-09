Cop fined for molesting colleague three times

A police staff sergeant molested his female subordinate on three separate occasions when they were on duty in 2016 and 2017.

On one occasion, the married man pushed the left buttock of the woman when they were patrolling a housing estate in the western part of Singapore.

In another instance, he placed his left hand on the policewoman's right thigh in a patrol car.

The 29-year-old father of two was fined $9,000 yesterday after pleading guilty to three counts of outraging the woman's modesty.

The Singapore Police Force told The Straits Times in a statement that the man has been suspended from service since Dec 26, 2018.

It has also started disciplinary proceedings against him following his conviction.

The man and his workplace cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The court heard that the duo were on duty at their workplace when he molested her in 2016.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gregory Gan said that the woman was handing over an item to the policeman when he touched her right hand.

The DPP added: "The accused placed his hand lightly over her right hand before sliding it down to take the item from her.

"There was more than sufficient space for the accused to take the item without touching her hand. The victim felt her modesty was outraged but did not confront the accused."

In another incident that year, the duo were chatting in a patrol car when the policeman suddenly placed his hand on the woman's thigh. She reacted by moving her leg away, the court heard.

He struck for the third time on May 1, 2017, while performing anti-crime rounds in the western part of Singapore with the woman and two other colleagues.

DPP Gan said that the woman was walking past the offender when he pushed her left buttock with his hand.

The DPP told the court: "The victim was shocked and did not know how to react. After she recovered from her state of shock, she quickly walked forward and caught up with the other two police officers (who) did not witness the incident as they were walking ahead of the accused and the victim."

On April 17, 2018, she spoke about her ordeal to a police deputy superintendent, who made a police report the next day.

Yesterday, DPP Gan asked for the man to be fined at least $9,000, stressing that the case involved "workplace sexual harassment by a colleague".

Defence lawyer T.M. Sinnadurai pleaded for a lenient sentence, saying his client's offences involved "fleeting" touches.

For each count of molestation, offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.