Cop fined $5k for causing woman grievous hurt while driving police vehicle in Geylang

Pua Peng Siang was also disqualified from driving for five years.

SINGAPORE – A police officer was driving a police vehicle in Geylang when he attempted to make an unauthorised U-turn and collided with a car that had the right of way.

The collision caused grievous hurt to the passenger of the car, a 54-year-old woman who suffered facial fractures near her eye.

On Jan 26, Pua Peng Siang, 31, was handed a fine of $5,000 after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by driving without consideration for other road users.

On Jan 22, 2025, at around 10.20pm , Pua, who was on active duty, was driving a police vehicle in the left lane of a two-lane road along Cassia Link towards the direction of Old Airport Road.

As Pua approached a non-signalised junction, he failed to check his blind spot before changing lanes in an attempt to make an unauthorised U-turn.

The police car collided with a car travelling in the same direction in the right lane. The impact caused the passenger in the other car to strike her face on the backseat, leaving her with fractures near her right eye.

She was taken to hospital conscious, and was subsequently given seven days of hospitalistion leave.

The court heard that the victim incurred more than $7,000 in medical expenses, for which a civil claim will be pursued separately.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan said Pua’s breach of traffic rules left the victim with fractures on her face, a vulnerable part of the body.

DPP Tan also noted Pua’s post-offence conduct as he had stopped to assist the victim after the collision.

However, District Judge Shawn Ho said Pua did what he was supposed to do after the accident, adding that there would have been additional charges if he had not stopped to help the victim.

In mitigation, Pua, who was not represented, said: “I understand the harm that I caused and I take responsibility for it.”

The police previously told The Straits Times in December 2025 when Pua was first charged in court that he had been redeployed to perform administrative duties.

ST has contacted the police on whether any disciplinary action will be taken against Pua.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt to another person by driving a vehicle without consideration for other road users, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to four years, fined up to $10,000, or both.