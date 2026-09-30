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Cop charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia

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The senior staff sergeant with the Singapore Police Force allegedly had at least 0.66g of methamphetamine on or before July 31.

The senior staff sergeant with the Singapore Police Force allegedly had at least 0.66g of methamphetamine on or before July 31.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

  • A senior staff sergeant with the Singapore Police Force was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia
  • Muhammad Suhaimi Safinyi has been suspended and removed from frontline duties following investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau.
  • He is accused of committing the offences on or before July 31.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A senior staff sergeant with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was charged on Sept 29 with one count each of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Muhammad Suhaimi Safinyi, 44, who has since been suspended from duty, allegedly had at least 0.66g of methamphetamine on or before July 31.

Around the same time, he also allegedly had items such as a pipe and a clear container with a pipe in it, court documents said.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Oct 27.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Sept 30, the police said that Suhaimi was immediately removed from frontline duties following investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

“(SPF officers) are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and discipline. We deal sternly with officers who break the law, including charging them in court,” a police spokesperson said.
 
“We are unable to comment further as court proceedings are ongoing.”

The CNB website states that those convicted of being in possession of less than 167g of methamphetamine can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $20,000, or both.

Those convicted of having drug paraphernalia can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

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Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.