Cookie seller jailed five months for biting police officer

SINGAPORE - After being caught selling Chinese New Year cookies without a permit, a 51-year-old woman resisted arrest by biting a police officer on the arm twice.

Low Toong Kheng was sentenced to five months' jail on Tuesday (May 15) for hurting Senior Staff Sergeant Zulkarnain Soonari, 44.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Esther Wong told the court that Low had been selling cookies at Yishun Street on Jan 14 when officers from the National Environmental Agency (NEA) asked to see her permit.

She refused then packed up her belongings and left.

The officers followed her and managed to stop her at a void deck, where they called for assistance.

About half an hour later, the officers, including SSSgt Zulkarnain, arrived and spoke to Low who continued to shun their questions.

After spending over half an hour trying to persuade Low to cooperate, the officers decided to arrest her. But when SSSgt Zulkarnain tried to pull her away from her trolley, she began to scream and attempted to run away.

Despite the officers' attempts to calm her down, she continued to struggle, lying on the ground and kicking her legs.

As his colleague handcuffed the struggling woman, SSSgt Zulkarnain held on to her, prompting her to bite him on the arm twice.

She refused to let go until he pulled his forearm out of her mouth, the court heard.

SSSgt Zulkarnain was treated at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty, Low could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of the three.