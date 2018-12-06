Convicted child molester jailed again and caned for committing same offence

SINGAPORE- A child molester sentenced to 14 months' jail in 2015 was back in court on Thursday (Dec 6) pleading guilty to a similar offence.

Pizza maker Muhammad Dzulkiffle Osman, 26, was sentenced to one year and eight months' jail and given three strokes of the cane for molesting a nine-year-old girl in a lift in May this year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling told the court that in the earlier offence he had also followed a 12-year-old girl into a lift before molesting her.

In the latest incident on May 16, he spotted the nine-year-old girl entering a convenience store in Boon Lay, waited for her outside and carefully tailed the Primary 4 pupil as she walked home to a nearby block of flats.

The court heard that Dzulkiffle, who suffers from a paedophilic disorder and deemed to have a moderate risk for re-offending, felt an uncontrollable urge to touch the victim.

The girl was alone in a lift and its the door was closing when Dzulkiffle tried to enter. The unsuspecting child held the door open and he stepped inside.

After the door closed, Dzulkiffle inched closer to his victim and hugged her from behind.

The DPP told District Judge Edgar Foo: "Terrified, the victim struggled out of the grasp of the accused and backed into a corner of the lift, while screaming for her mother.

"The accused relentlessly went closer to the victim who continued screaming."

The court heard that the lift door then opened and she ran home. The police were alerted about nine hours later.

On Thursday, DPP Chee urged the court to sentence Dzulkiffle to at least a year and eight months' jail with three strokes of the cane, stressing that the girl was an extremely vulnerable victim as she was only nine years old.

The DPP added: "She was severely traumatised, backing up into the corner of the lift and screaming for her mother.

"The accused targeted her at her place of residence, one where she is supposed to feel safe and secure."

For outraging the child's modesty, Dzulkiffle could have been jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.