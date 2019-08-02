Contraband cigarettes found on boat plying along Jurong river; three men arrested

SINGAPORE - Three Indonesian men suspected of smuggling contraband cigarettes were arrested on Monday (July 29) after a wooden boat plying along the Jurong river was stopped for checks in an operation by the authorities.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Police Coast Guard found 62 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in various compartments of the boat during the inspection.

The case involving the three suspects, aged between 29 and 61, was referred to the Singapore Customs, ICA said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The operation by ICA and the coast guard was conducted in an effort to step up security checks on vessels plying along Singapore's territorial waters.

ICA said that it would continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable people, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contraband items.

"The same methods of concealment used by smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore," it added.