Container truck overturns and catches fire in Pasir Panjang Road, man taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A man was taken to hospital after a container truck on Friday (April 1) overturned while travelling on Pasir Panjang Road towards Tuas and caught fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at about 11.50am, alerting it to a fire in Pasir Panjang Road.

The fire was extinguished by SCDF personnel using a water jet.

The SCDF said that a man was taken to Singapore General Hospital and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a video circulating on social media, black smoke can be seen billowing from an overturned container truck on the road divider between Pasir Panjang Road and West Coast Highway.

Traffic is seen building up as a lamppost is believed to have been knocked over, blocking all three lanes of the road. Trees along the divider are also seen uprooted and burning as a result of the crash.

In the video, a commentator can be heard speaking in Malay, saying the trailer truck had overturned and a man, believed to be the driver, was sitting on the kerb and had injured his leg.

Another video, shot from a passing vehicle after the road was cleared, shows three police cars and SCDF vehicles, including a red rhino and two fire engines, at the scene of the accident.

In the video, traffic policemen are seen at the side of the road directing traffic while firefighters are extinguishing the flames.