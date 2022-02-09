Conspirator in Shell oil heist admits to siphoning $128m of fuel

One of the masterminds of a massive conspiracy to misappropriate gas oil from Shell Eastern Petroleum's Pulau Bukom site was convicted yesterday of siphoning nearly $128 million worth of the marine fuel.
Prosecutors are seeking a jail term of 359 months - a month shy of 30 years - for Juandi Pungot, 45, who admitted that he began embezzling gas oil from his former employer in 2007.
The Singaporean is the first of three key players to be dealt with for his role in the conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to 20 charges of criminal breach of trust for misappropriating gas oil valued at about $128 million in total between 2014 and 2018.
Juandi also pleaded guilty to six corruption charges for bribing independent surveyors to turn a blind eye to the misappropriation, and 10 charges for laundering his ill-gotten gains.
Another 49 similar charges will be taken into consideration when he is sentenced at a later date.
For his part in the conspiracy, Juandi obtained at least $5.6 million in criminal proceeds, which he spent on designer watches, cars - including a Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 - a condominium unit at Regentville in Hougang, and properties in Bangkok and Batam.
He also went gambling with his ill-gotten gains, converting more than $550,000 into casino chips at Marina Bay Sands on 175 occasions between 2012 and 2016.
He and his co-conspirators also invested in a halal Japanese restaurant called The 3 Amigoes in Singapore and a restaurant in Johor Baru.
Juandi, who joined Shell in June 2004 as a process technician, last drew a salary of $6,000 with overtime pay as a shore loading officer.
His job scope was primarily to facilitate the transfer of Shell's petroleum products at Pulau Bukom to client vessels. The Pulau Bukom site is Shell's largest petrochemical production and export centre in the Asia-Pacific region.
Juandi admitted that he first became involved in the misappropriation of gas oil in 2007, along with his colleague, Abdul Latif Ibrahim.
They sold the fuel to vessels at a price below market value.
Between 2008 and mid-2013, the pair expanded their "illegal loading" operation to more bunker ships and recruited more colleagues into their criminal enterprise. One key player, Muzaffar Ali Khan, was recruited some time between end-2007 and early 2008.
Juandi received between $10,000 and $15,000 per illegal loading.
Shell first noticed significant unidentified oil loss at Pulau Bukom in 2015 and a team of analysts eventually traced this to the unauthorised transfer of gas oil to vessels. The company made a police report on Aug 1, 2017.
Juandi tendered his resignation on Dec 5, 2017, after he heard rumours of a police investigation.
However, he continued to be involved in the collection and distribution of proceeds from the misappropriation of gas oil. He was arrested on Jan 7, 2018.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Christopher Ong urged the court to jail him for 359 months, given the unprecedented scale and complexity of the misappropriation.
Juandi's lawyer, Mr Noor Marican, sought 15 years' jail, arguing that Juandi was not the sole mastermind and that he has been cooperative with investigations.