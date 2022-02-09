Conspirator in Shell oil heist admits to siphoning $128m of fuel

One of the masterminds of a massive conspiracy to misappropriate gas oil from Shell Eastern Petroleum's Pulau Bukom site was convicted yesterday of siphoning nearly $128 million worth of the marine fuel.

Prosecutors are seeking a jail term of 359 months - a month shy of 30 years - for Juandi Pungot, 45, who admitted that he began embezzling gas oil from his former employer in 2007.

The Singaporean is the first of three key players to be dealt with for his role in the conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to 20 charges of criminal breach of trust for misappropriating gas oil valued at about $128 million in total between 2014 and 2018.

Juandi also pleaded guilty to six corruption charges for bribing independent surveyors to turn a blind eye to the misappropriation, and 10 charges for laundering his ill-gotten gains.

Another 49 similar charges will be taken into consideration when he is sentenced at a later date.

For his part in the conspiracy, Juandi obtained at least $5.6 million in criminal proceeds, which he spent on designer watches, cars - including a Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 - a condominium unit at Regentville in Hougang, and properties in Bangkok and Batam.

He also went gambling with his ill-gotten gains, converting more than $550,000 into casino chips at Marina Bay Sands on 175 occasions between 2012 and 2016.

He and his co-conspirators also invested in a halal Japanese restaurant called The 3 Amigoes in Singapore and a restaurant in Johor Baru.

Juandi, who joined Shell in June 2004 as a process technician, last drew a salary of $6,000 with overtime pay as a shore loading officer.

His job scope was primarily to facilitate the transfer of Shell's petroleum products at Pulau Bukom to client vessels. The Pulau Bukom site is Shell's largest petrochemical production and export centre in the Asia-Pacific region.

Juandi admitted that he first became involved in the misappropriation of gas oil in 2007, along with his colleague, Abdul Latif Ibrahim.