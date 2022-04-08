Condo killer litter: 'Hard to accept the loss of our father, but life has to go on,' says son

SINGAPORE - It has been almost three years since his father died after he was hit on the head by a bottle, and Mr Nas Muhammad Nasta'in Nasiari says the family has finally found closure.

Australian Andrew Gosling, 49, was sentenced to five years' and six months jail on Friday (April 8), after he flung a bottle from the seventh storey of a condominium in Spottiswoode Park Road, hitting the head and fracturing the skull of Mr Nasiari Sunee, 73, who later died.

The incident occurred on Aug 18, 2019.

Speaking to The Straits Times outside the State Courts on Friday (April 8), Mr Nas Muhammad, 41, said: "Personally, with regard to forgiving, it's hard to accept the loss of my father, but then again, life has to go on.

"We are glad this episode is over... and now we just move on from this."

Mr Nas Muhammad, a business analyst, described his father as a family man, and added: "He was a great man, a man who led by example. His impact was not just felt by us, but also felt by our extended family members."

Mr Nasiari had four children and nine grandchildren.

Daughter Nas Suriati Nasiari said the loss of her father is especially felt during this Ramadan period.

She said: "My father embedded many family values in us. So, during this Ramadan, when we do our prayers, we really feel the loss of him. He was always the one leading us in our prayers.

"It is tough, but we will get by somehow."

Ms Suriati said her mother, 69-year-old Madam Manisah Sitri, has been the one most affected by his death.

"My mother is most affected because they were always together. She really feels the loss the most out of all of us."

The bottle thrown by Gosling ricocheted off Mr Nasiari's head and hit the right shoulder of Madam Manisah, whose right arm had to be in a sling for about two months.