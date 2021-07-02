Compounded traffic offences can be factor in sentencing for other crimes

Past traffic offences that have been compounded - speeding fines or parking tickets, for instance - can be taken into account by a court when sentencing offenders for other offences, Singapore's top court ruled yesterday.

This is not exclusive to traffic offences, but applies to compounded offences and sentencing procedures under any law, wrote Justice Tay Yong Kwang, in delivering a decision by the Court of Appeal as it upheld a lorry driver's sentence.

Teo Seng Tiong, now 60, was charged in 2018 with acting rashly so as to endanger the life of cyclist Eric Cheung Hoyu, then 35, and failing to make a report after an accident within 24 hours.

Both men were caught on video in an altercation in Pasir Ris, after Cheung struck and broke the left side mirror of a lorry driven by Teo as Teo was overtaking him. The lorry then swerves towards the left, knocking Cheung off his bicycle and onto the grass next to the road.

Teo, a fish farmer, claimed trial and was sentenced in January last year to seven weeks' jail, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two years. He had many compounded offences, which were brought before the court, as noted by the district judge in his sentencing. These include speeding, running a red light, not wearing a seat belt, and parking-related offences.

His appeal was dismissed by the High Court in July last year.

Last September, Teo, through his lawyer Tan Hee Joek, brought up a question of law of public interest to the Court of Appeal on whether composition may be used as an aggravating factor in sentencing.

Compounding an offence allows it to be settled with a composition fine, without the offender having to be convicted in court.

In a judgment released yesterday, the Court of Appeal affirmed that a court can take these compounded offences as an aggravating factor in sentencing offences.

These compositions can be brought up as part of past conduct if a person is subsequently charged and convicted in some other matter, said Justice Tay.

He added that there was no issue of double jeopardy, as the person would not be charged again for those compounded past offences.

"Although the alleged offender cannot be charged any more for the compounded offence, that does not mean that the composition can never be brought up in court again as part of the past conduct of that alleged offender."

Cheung was fined $2,800 in April 2019 for committing mischief and causing obstruction by riding his bicycle in the middle of the lane instead of the leftmost side.

Teo was also in the news last September when he was compensated for being wrongly kept in jail for two extra days owing to an administrative error in the State Courts.