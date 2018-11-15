Company fined $9,000 for fraudulent labelling of canned food

SINGAPORE - A company was fined $9,000 in court on Wednesday (Nov 14), for fraudulent labelling of canned food.

Skytime HupKee Foodstuff had sold cans of fried dace with salted black beans that were falsely labelled. Dace is a type of fish.

In December 2017, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) received feedback that Skytime HupKee Foodstuff was suspected to have sold canned fried dace with salted black beans that were intentionally mislabelled with an "LRB" brand label.

AVA's investigations revealed that the company had been replacing the label of a brand ofthe canned fish with the LRB label since 2015.

The labels were also found to contain incorrect information, including inaccuracies in the ingredient list and manufacturer's details.

The authority said in a statement on Wednesday that it takes a serious view of false and inaccurate labelling of food. All pre-packed food products for sale in Singapore must be labelled according to the general labelling requirements of the Singapore Food Regulations.

Accurate labelling is important to ensure that the source of the food product can be easily traced in the event of food safety issues, AVA added.

Under the Wholesome Meat and Fish Act, any person who commits the offence for the first time is liable to a maximum fine of $50,000 or two years in jail. A second or subsequent conviction would result in a maximum fine of $100,000, up to three years of jail time, or both.