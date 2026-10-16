Company director jailed for role in corruption case involving DSO National Laboratories

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Jason Chua Aik Leng previously pleaded guilty to one charge of abetting the corrupt giving of gratification.

SINGAPORE – A company director who indirectly bribed a staff member of DSO National Laboratories was sentenced to 10 months and two weeks’ jail on Oct 16.

Jason Chua Aik Leng, 67, previously pleaded guilty to one charge of abetting the corrupt giving of gratification.

He was the senior executive director and shareholder of Wah Loon Engineering (WLE).

According to court documents, around 2018, Poh Beng San, an assistant manager of DSO’s facilities management team, told sub-contractor Alex Lee Yew Huat that DSO was looking for contractors to carry out works for one of its buildings.

DSO is Singapore’s largest defence research and development organisation. It serves public functions relating to national defence.

The court was told Poh had asked for a token of appreciation if the contractor secured the project.

Lee, a supervisor at fire protection company Fire-Mech, contacted Chua, saying he had inside information from someone in DSO who could help WLE win the project.

Chua was to then sub-contract the fire protection portion to Fire-Mech, and give about 1% of the contract price to that someone in DSO as a token of appreciation.

Chua agreed, and in January 2018, DSO extended tenders for building works to four contractors, of which three had WLE as a sub-contractor.

In September 2018, the contract was awarded to one of the three firms.

The project was valued at more than $46 million, with the mechanical and engineering sub-contract valued at $31.7 million.

Court documents said between October 2018 and February 2019, Lee gave Poh at least $150,000 in gratification with the help of a Malaysian director from another company.

The scheme came to light after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) received a tip-off in February 2023 that Poh had allegedly been receiving gratification from contractors.

Chua was hauled in for questioning and admitted to his role.

The cases against Poh and Lee are ongoing.

During the sentencing hearing on Oct 16, District Judge Paul Chan had allowed in part Chua’s application for a deferment of sentence.

Chua had sought a deferment until February 2027, so he could celebrate his mother’s 100th birthday in November, take a family trip and celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The judge said deferment for a planned holiday and to celebrate the Lunar New Year were not justified. However, he said the 100th birthday of Chua’s mother was justified, as it was an important and exceptional milestone that would not recur.

Chua is out on $100,000 bail and is expected to begin serving his sentence on Nov 23.

For corruption, he could have been jailed for up to five years and fined $100,000.

You can report corruption to CPIB on its website or by calling its hotline on 1800-376-0000.

You can also e-mail report@cpib.gov.sg or visit or write to CPIB Headquarters at 2 Lengkok Bahru.