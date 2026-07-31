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Company, director charged over alleged provision of flag registration services to UN-blacklisted ship

Niue Ship Registry was handed one charge for allegedly providing such services to the vessel PETREL 8 (above).

SINGAPORE – A company and its director were charged on July 31 over the alleged provision of flag registration services to a United Nations-blacklisted ship.

Niue Ship Registry was handed one charge for allegedly providing such services to the vessel PETREL 8.

The director, David Chong Kwok Yong, 49, faced one charge for allegedly abetting the company to provide the services to the vessel on May 18, 2022.

Charge sheets stated that Chong purportedly did so despite having reasonable grounds to believe that the vessel was involved in transporting prohibited items from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the official name of North Korea.

PETREL 8 is a bulk carrier formerly flagged by East African country Comoros and island nation Niue.

The vessel was designated by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Oct 3, 2017, for illegally transporting banned North Korean exports such as coal and iron ore, according to the Financial Action Task Force, founded by the Group of Seven nations.

A vessel designated by the UNSC means that it is officially blacklisted for illicit activities that threaten international peace and security.

Under the United Nations Act, the United Nations (Sanctions-DPRK) Regulations 2010 gives effect to sanctions imposed by the UNSC on DPRK to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

This includes prohibitions against the provision of services for vessels where there are reasonable grounds to believe that they are involved in North Korea’s proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

If found guilty, Chong faces a maximum 10-year prison term, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The company faces a fine of up to $1 million.

Their cases will be mentioned again in court in August.