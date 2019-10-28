Commonwealth double death: Man charged with murder of woman believed to be his mother

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man was charged on Monday (Oct 28) over one of the two deaths of two women related to him.

Appearing in court on Monday, Gabriel Lien Goh was accused of murdering 56-year-old Lee Soh Mui, believed to be his mother on Sunday (Oct 27) at 7.24pm.

He will be warded for psychiatric assessment for three weeks. He will appear in court again on Nov 18.

A 90-year-old woman, believed to be Goh's grandmother, was also found dead at the seventh-floor unit at 7A Commonwealth Avenue.

The women's deaths were classified as murder by the police.

When Goh appeared in court, visible bruises were seen on his face and arms.

The case was the second suspected murder that happened on Deepavali (Oct 27). Earlier that day, another alleged murder had happened at Ang Mo Kio.

Police said they were alerted to the case of two unnatural deaths at Commonwealth Ave at 7.24pm on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two other people were taken to the National University Hospital in ambulances. It is not known how they are related to the case but Goh had allegedly attacked some people after leaving his flat.

Passers-by told The Straits Times that they called the police after the suspect started attacking other members of the public on the ground floor of the block.

Neighbours also said they heard a commotion on the ground floor of the Housing Board block at about 7pm on Sunday, with a group of people shouting and screaming.