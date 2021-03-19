CNB seizes 20.5kg of cannabis - largest haul in about 14 years

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has seized about 20.5kg of cannabis in a drug bust - the largest haul of the drug in about 14 years.

The two-day crackdown, which started on Tuesday, also saw about 8.3kg of heroin; about 6.4kg of crystalline methamphetamine, also known as Ice; 1,091 Ecstasy tablets and 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets seized from multiple locations.

The drug haul seized is estimated to be worth nearly $1.7 million and can feed 3,950 heroin abusers, 3,700 Ice abusers and 2,930 cannabis abusers for a week, said the CNB yesterday.

The haul is the largest since 2007, when the agency recovered about 20.6kg of cannabis.

In the latest operation, three Singaporean men were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Two of them, aged 33 and 27, were arrested on Tuesday evening, after CNB officers intercepted their car near Kempas Road.

A total of 20 packets containing about 419g of Ice and 87 Ecstasy tablets were found in the vehicle.

The 33-year-old man was then taken to his public housing flat near McNair Road.

A search was conducted there, and CNB officers found 19 packets containing about 8.3kg of heroin, 20 packets containing about 5kg of Ice, 20 bundles containing about 20.5kg of cannabis, 1,000 Ecstasy tablets and 100 Erimin-5 tablets.

Most of these drugs were found in the storeroom of the unit.

That same evening, the 27-year-old man was escorted to his motorcycle, which was parked near the other man's residence.

Three packets containing about 1kg of Ice, four Ecstasy tablets and 900 Erimin-5 tablets were found in the vehicle.

The third man, aged 30, was arrested the next day in the same area.

The CNB said investigations are still ongoing.

In April 2007, CNB officers seized about 20.6kg of cannabis from a Zambian woman and a Ghanaian man.

The woman had flown into Singapore with 14kg of the drug packed as 14 slabs in her suitcase. The slabs were wrapped in newspaper, masking tape and black tape and made to look like the bottom of her suitcase, which was black.

The man, an illegal immigrant, was caught with the slabs after leaving a hotel in Geylang where the woman had earlier checked into. CNB officers later found another 6.6kg of cannabis in the man's rented flat in Choa Chu Kang.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, offenders found illegally trafficking more than 500g of cannabis could face the death penalty.