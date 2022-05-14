CNB seizes $1m worth of drugs in Braddell View; 102 arrested in raids

A major drug sting by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has led to the seizure of close to $1 million in drugs in Braddell View, and the arrest of 102 people islandwide, including a father-and-son pair.

About 20.4kg of cannabis was seized from two places in a Braddell View development, following the arrest of a Malaysian man aged 24. It is one of the largest hauls of the drug in recent years.

In March last year, CNB officers seized 20.5kg of cannabis in a drug bust, the largest haul in 14 years at the time. A month later, they seized a record 24kg of cannabis, the biggest haul in 25 years.

Superintendent Aaron Tang, director of the intelligence division at the CNB, said at a press conference yesterday: "Singapore is not a drug-producing country, so drugs come from overseas... (Those) on the upper echelons of the syndicate will be based overseas to supply drugs to Singapore."

When asked how the drugs were able to enter Singapore, Assistant Commissioner Leon Chan, deputy director of CNB (operations), said the case is still under investigation.

"We will watch upwards and downwards to try to track back how the drugs came into Singapore and how the drugs got onto the ground," said AC Chan.

The five-day crackdown, which started on Monday, saw officers seizing 6.227kg of heroin, 724g of crystalline methamphetamine, also known as Ice, 20.438kg of cannabis and 3g of new psychoactive substances.

Officers also seized an Ecstasy tablet, two bottles of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate - a psychoactive substance - and 16 methadone tablets from multiple locations including Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Batok.

The total amount of drugs seized is estimated to be worth nearly $1.195 million and can feed the addiction of 2,960 heroin abusers, 410 Ice abusers and 2,910 cannabis abusers for a week, said the CNB.

A 17-year-old girl, a suspected drug abuser, was the youngest among those arrested.

Supt Tang said the CNB had information that the syndicate was distributing large amounts of drugs in Singapore.

The large cannabis haul followed the arrest of a Singaporean man, 57, near Bendemeer Road on Wednesday, said the bureau. A small amount of heroin and $3,200 in cash were recovered from him.

Later that evening, they arrested another Singaporean man, 65, at a unit in the same area. A total of about 821g of heroin and 16 methadone tablets were seized at the unit.

Officers then arrested the Braddell View suspect in a first-floor unit at the development. They seized 952g of heroin and 4.093kg of cannabis from him.

The man was escorted to his hideout in the same block where seven bundles containing 4.298kg of heroin and 16 bundles containing 16.306kg of cannabis were found and seized.

Some of the drugs were hidden in a duffel bag in plastic bundles.

The drugs seized in Bendemeer Road and Braddell View have an estimated street value of more than $1.039 million and are sufficient to feed the addiction of about 2,900 cannabis abusers and 2,900 heroin abusers for a week.

In an unlinked case, the CNB raided a residential unit near Marine Crescent on Tuesday, nabbing a Singaporean man, 54, for suspected drug-trafficking activities. Officers seized 642g of Ice and one Ecstasy tablet along with drug utensils.

Two Singaporean men, aged 25 and 58, were arrested in the same area for drug offences later the same day. About 8g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were seized from the 58-year-old man. The 54-year-old man and 25-year-old man are father and son.

The Ice seized in the bust on Tuesday has an estimated street value of $130,000 and is sufficient to feed the addiction of 370 Ice abusers for a week.

Offenders found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin, 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis could face the mandatory death penalty.