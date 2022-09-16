CNB officer, former colleague tampered with urine sample

Three Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers had worked together in a plan to tamper with the urine sample of a drug abuser deemed to be a difficult subject.

According to the prosecution, one of them, Muhammad Zuhairi Zainuri, suggested that they should tamper with 32-year-old Maung Moe Min Oo's urine sample to expedite the drug abuser's departure from the CNB office.

Mohamed Hafiz Lan, another officer, urinated into a bottle and left it in a toilet so that Maung's urine sample could be substituted with his.

Hafiz and a third officer, Abdul Rahman Kadir, escorted Maung to the toilet, where Hafiz told the drug abuser to urinate into another bottle before getting rid of its contents. Hafiz's urine sample was then used in Maung's drug test.

The Singaporean drug offender was allowed to leave after no trace of drugs was found in the sample.

Following a trial, Zuhairi, 34, and Abdul Rahman, 46, were each convicted on Thursday of one count of engaging in a conspiracy to intentionally obstruct the course of justice.

They had earlier been suspended from July 2019.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Thursday, CNB said that Zuhairi resigned in February while Abdul Rahman is still under suspension.

Hafiz, then 41, was sentenced to 18 months' jail in August 2020 after he pleaded guilty to a similar charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Alan Loh and Thiagesh Sukumaran stated in their submissions that Maung was at Woodlands Checkpoint at around 11pm on Aug 15, 2018, when he was detained for suspected drug consumption.

Maung knew that he would fail his drug test as he had earlier consumed methamphetamine.

In earlier proceedings, the prosecutors said: "While they were in the interview room, Maung requested Abdul Rahman's assistance in helping him pass the IUT (instant urine test) because he knew that his urine would test positive for methamphetamine, which he had consumed earlier."

Hafiz's urine sample was later used instead of the one from Maung, who then left the CNB office.

The offence came to light when a different CNB team detained Maung at Woodlands Checkpoint on Aug 17, 2018.

The DPPs said: "The conspiracy was subsequently unravelled when Maung explained that Abdul Rahman had helped him pass his previous IUT."

The case has been adjourned to Nov 16 for Zuhairi and Abdul Rahman's mitigation and sentencing.