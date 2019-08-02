Close to 120 people investigated over scams that cost victims $325,000

SINGAPORE - Nearly 120 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in scams, mainly e-commerce ones, which have cost victims $325,000.

A total of 64 men and 52 women, aged between 15 and 63, were probed over 261 scams during an island-wide blitz between Monday (July 29) and Friday.

Police officers from seven police land divisions as well as officers from the Commercial Affairs Department carried out the operation.

The police are currently investigating the 116 suspects for money laundering or cheating.

Those convicted of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 yearsand fined.

Suspects convicted of money laundering may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined a maximum of $500,000, or both.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with scam-related information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness