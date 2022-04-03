Clarke Quay attack: Four men charged in court

Four men linked to a random attack on a 30-year-old man in Clarke Quay have been arrested and charged in court.

The victim, Mr Justin Chua Yong Jie, was struck on the back of his head, allegedly with a Chivas glass bottle, on March 20 as he was walking to a convenience store along Merchant Road after a meal with friends. Mr Chua previously told The Straits Times he had no clue who was behind the attack, which left him needing at least 20 stitches for gashes on his scalp.

Yesterday, Singaporean Dani Zulastri Mohamad Salim, 22, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt likely to cause death by using a Chivas glass bottle to hit Mr Chua's head at around 10.45pm on March 20. Three others - Taitus Wong Wei Zhi, 20, Noor Shah Ryzqa Azman, 20, and Mohamad Amirul Shafi Abdullah, 22 - were charged earlier in the week with the common intention of causing grievous hurt to Mr Chua.

Court documents stated Mr Chua, a financial adviser, had cuts on his scalp that were up to 10cm long.

His girlfriend, who gave her name only as Ms Low, told The Sunday Times yesterday that he was recovering well and was on medical leave for 17 days.

In an earlier interview, she said Mr Chua was celebrating a friend's birthday with four others at a restaurant near Clarke Quay when he left to go to a 7-Eleven outlet to buy a drink alone. After the attack, he trudged back to his friends, who were shocked to see him bloodied and called an ambulance, she said.

In a video posted on social media, paramedics can be seen tending to Mr Chua, who lay on the ground, his clothes soaked in blood. "He told me he didn't see who attacked (him) as he was in shock. We have no clue who did this," Ms Low said then.

The maximum penalty for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by means of an instrument used as a weapon in a way that is likely to cause death is a jail term of up to 15 years, a fine and caning.

Dani is remanded, and the group will return to court at a later date.