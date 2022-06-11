Clarification

During the coroner's inquiry on Thursday into the deaths of five people who died in last year's Tanjong Pagar car crash, it was said in court that before the accident, a man identified as Mr Park Se Jin was behind the wheel when the vehicle reached speeds of between 109kmh and 130kmh, with dashcam footage suggesting he could have even gone up to 181kmh.

It was also said that a woman identified as Ms Phoo Yi Lin drove the car at speeds of up to 59kmh.

The Attorney-General's Chambers has clarified that it was Mr Park who drove the car at speeds of up to 59kmh, and that it was Ms Phoo who was behind the wheel when the vehicle reached speeds of between 109kmh and 130kmh, even going up to 181kmh.