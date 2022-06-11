Clarification

Court Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago

During the coroner's inquiry on Thursday into the deaths of five people who died in last year's Tanjong Pagar car crash, it was said in court that before the accident, a man identified as Mr Park Se Jin was behind the wheel when the vehicle reached speeds of between 109kmh and 130kmh, with dashcam footage suggesting he could have even gone up to 181kmh.

It was also said that a woman identified as Ms Phoo Yi Lin drove the car at speeds of up to 59kmh.

The Attorney-General's Chambers has clarified that it was Mr Park who drove the car at speeds of up to 59kmh, and that it was Ms Phoo who was behind the wheel when the vehicle reached speeds of between 109kmh and 130kmh, even going up to 181kmh.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 11, 2022, with the headline Clarification. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top