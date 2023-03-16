CJ Menon meets counterpart in Indonesia to deepen cooperation on commercial courts

SINGAPORE - Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon visited Jakarta, from Monday to Tuesday, to enhance bilateral judicial relations and strengthen partnerships within Asean, the Supreme Court of Singapore said on Wednesday.

During the visit, CJ Menon called on Chief Justice Muhammad Syarifuddin of the Supreme Court of Indonesia.

They spoke about the development of frameworks for international commercial dispute resolution and the deepening of bilateral judicial cooperation, especially in the areas of court-to-court communications, cross-border insolvency and commercial courts.

CJ Menon also addressed the justices and judges of the Indonesian Supreme Court’s civil chamber.

He suggested that to resolve jurisdictional conflicts among courts in an orderly and systematic manner, commercial courts had to work harmoniously with their counterparts in other jurisdictions.

CJ Menon noted that international commercial courts, such as the Singapore International Commercial Court, were particularly well-equipped to fulfil this role.

In his capacity as president of the Asean Law Association, he also met Asean Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.