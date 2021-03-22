CJ Menon appointed to International Chamber of Commerce body for dispute resolution

SINGAPORE - Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon has been appointed as a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) governing body for Dispute Resolution Services (DRS) for a term of two years.

The governing body is a formal committee of the ICC executive board, and helps ensure the ICC's DRS remain trusted and relevant.

CJ Menon was appointed as a new member with Ms Liz Kyo-Hwa Chung, the former head of corporate, external and legal affairs at Microsoft Korea, who will be the new legal director at Netflix Korea from next month, and Professor Richard Susskind, technology adviser to the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales.

In a press release on Monday (March 22), the ICC said the new members will bolster accessibility of ICC's DRS to users in Asia, while also supporting the digitisation of services in line with user needs and Covid-19 safety protocols.

The ICC also intends for the new line-up to amplify the voice of in-house counsel.

In January, the ICC announced a record number of requests last year for its services.

ICC International Court of Arbitration president Alexis Mourre welcomed the new members.

"It is a privilege for the court to welcome in the governing body for DRS some of the most prominent figures in the field of dispute resolution services," he said.

"Their expertise will be of tremendous assistance to ICC in developing its strategic plans for the years to come."