Civil Service College employee charged with theft given conditional warning for stealing wallet

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Milton Pang Jianqin was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the theft charge.

SINGAPORE – A man charged with theft over a wallet he stole in a pub when he was working for the Civil Service College (CSC) has been issued a two-year conditional warning, after he apologised and made full restitution to the victim.

Milton Pang Jianqin was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the theft charge, a spokesperson for the Attorney-General’s Chambers told The Straits Times on Sept 29 .

Pang can still be prosecuted for the offence if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.

The 44-year-old was charged in December 2025 after he stole a $550 wallet containing $150 in cash, two credit cards, and a debit card from a man at the Medousa pub in North Bridge Road, shortly before 1am on July 6, 2024.

At the time, he was working as a senior product specialist at the Enterprise Technology Group’s Institute of Learning Technology at the CSC.

The Straits Times has contacted the college to find out his current employment status with it.

An offender convicted of theft can be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both.