Chinese citizen sentenced to 14 months' jail, $2,000 fine for forging passport stamps, illegal stay

SINGAPORE - For more than three years, Chinese national Chen Bichun paid for new forged passport stamps in order to remain in Singapore illegally to work as a sex worker.

Her illicit stay started on March 19, 2016 and came to an end on July 23, 2019, when she was finally caught in a Balestier hotel room during a police raid.

On Thursday (Nov 5), Chen was sentenced to 14 months' jail and a $2,000 fine for two charges, one under the Immigration Act and another for the forged documents.

One other similar charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that her passport contained 19 entry stamps and an application to extend her short-term visit pass, all of which were forged.

Investigations found that Chen came to Singapore on March 4, 2016 and was granted 14 days of stay on a social visit pass.

A friend then told her that she could help her stay in Singapore and make it seem to the authorities that Chen's stay was legal. Each extension would cost $200 and last about two months.

Chen agreed to the arrangement.

After her friend was arrested in April 2017 and repatriated to China, Chen started getting contacted by an unidentified person to get the extensions.

She was finally caught on July 23, 2019 during a police raid at Balestier Hotel.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed that the 19 entry stamps and an application to extend a short-term visit pass were forged, after her People's Republic of China passport was seized.

Further investigations found she had stayed in Singapore illegally for a total of 1,222 days, or about three years and four months.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren urged the court to sentence Chen to at least 15 months' jail and impose a $2,000 fine, noting that Chen "went on a pattern of conduct to get forged stamps".

In sentencing Chen, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan said that the sentence was appropriate to reflect the seriousness of the crimes and deter other like-minded offenders from following suit.