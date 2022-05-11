Charity raising funds for Beach Road slashing victim's bills, caregiving needs

The victim of a brutal attack outside a restaurant in Beach Road last month has given permission to a charity to raise funds to help her pay her bills and meet her caregiving needs.

Charity platform Ray of Hope launched the campaign yesterday and hopes to raise about $105,400 for Ms Han Hongli, 42.

The sum aims to cover about $68,000 of medical bills, $21,600 of lost income, $6,000 for a full-time caregiver, $8,000 for medical caregiving and $1,800 in shelter fees.

A check by The Straits Times showed Ms Han is now at Ren Ci Community Hospital.

On its website, Ray of Hope said Ms Han, a work permit holder from China, has undergone four operations for injuries to her head, eyes and hands.

"She was also advised that she would need two more eye operations to regain her eyesight," it said. "She shared that despite her injuries, she is worried about her two children back home."

Ms Han, who is from Henan province in central China, has two children, aged 20 and 17. They are being cared for by her family.

Ray of Hope caseworkers said that she told them: "I am in great pain every single day since the incident. Thinking about my children keeps me alive."

Ms Han was employed by Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat restaurant in Beach Road.

In a previous interview, Mr Edmund Tan, owner of the eatery at the time, said he bought basic medical insurance coverage of $15,000 a year for Ms Han.

Ray of Hope said that as her medical fees are likely to increase, the target sum will be raised when updated medical bills are received.

More than 50 restaurant owners operating in Bugis, Chinatown and Geylang have also raised about $20,000 for Ms Han in a separate fund-raising drive started by Mr Leonard Shi.

The 42-year-old owner of Samurai BBQ, which is in Liang Seah Street, told ST earlier that he hopes the funds will help with her recovery and in supporting her children.

He said he will hand the funds to Ms Han when she is feeling better.

Videos of the horrific attack on April 14 show the alleged assailant, Cheng Guoyuan, 46, hacking at his estranged wife with a chopper in front of Zhong Hua Steamboat restaurant.

Restaurant workers had to intervene by throwing plastic chairs and bins at him to stop the attack.

The police gave nine of these men Public Spiritedness Awards on April 18 for helping to fend off the attacker.

Cheng was charged with attempted murder on April 16. His case is pending before the courts.

• Those who are interested in donating can do so at rayofhope.sg/campaign/ms-han