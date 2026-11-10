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Man charged with hurting three people by dangerous driving after Little India police chase

The vehicle collided with another car, and overturned at the junction of Race Course Road and Birch Road.

SINGAPORE – A man was charged on Nov 7 with assault and causing hurt to three people by driving in a dangerous manner following a police car chase at Little India.

Yugendran K. Yellumalai, 33, was at a River Valley Road eatery at around 8.30pm on Nov 6 when he allegedly used a penknife to slash a 34-year-old man’s back.

Yugendran fled the scene while the victim was taken to hospital.

In an earlier statement, police said officers patrolling along Tessensohn Road, near Balestier Road, spotted a vehicle of interest the next day and signalled for it to stop.

However, Yugendran, who was the driver, allegedly failed to comply and sped off.

Officers chased it, and court documents stated that he failed to stop at a red light later.

The vehicle collided with another car and overturned at the junction of Race Course Road and Birch Road.

The 36-year-old driver of the other car and his two female passengers, aged 26 and 42, were taken to hospital.

Yugendran was arrested and taken to hospital, said the police.

In a video of the accident shared on Facebook, an SUV runs a red light and drives through a junction while other vehicles have already stopped.

A white car collides with the SUV, causing the SUV to overturn.

Yugendran’s case will be mentioned again on Nov 13.

If convicted of assaulting another person with a weapon, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

A first-time offender convicted of causing hurt to others by dangerous driving can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000 or both.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to four years, fined up to $20,000 or both.