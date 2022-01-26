Charge against GP amended to more serious offence

General practitioner Jipson Quah, who was initially accused of engaging in a conspiracy to dupe the Ministry of Health (MOH) over fake Covid-19 vaccination information, has had his cheating charge amended to a more serious offence - dishonestly making a false representation to the ministry.

The 33-year-old, who appeared in court via video link yesterday, can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined if convicted of the amended charge. Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

According to the amended charge, Quah allegedly worked with a woman identified as Mehrajunnisha and his clinic assistant, Thomas Chua Cheng Soon, 40, to commit the offence between last month and this month.

Quah is said to have falsely represented to MOH that Mehrajunnisha had purportedly received the Sinopharm vaccine when, in fact, she had not.

He allegedly committed the offence so that she could obtain a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Samuel Yap applied for Quah to be further remanded and said the case involved "voluminous records that need to be examined".

Stressing that there was "some time urgency", the prosecutor said: "There may be persons walking around with vaccinated statuses but who have not in fact received vaccination, and these people will be allowed to enjoy the vaccination-differentiated measures, and therefore pose a risk to Singaporeans in this time."

Quah is represented by lawyers Shashi Nathan, Jeremy Pereira and Laura Yeo.

Mr Nathan asked the court to grant bail to his client. He said: "If there was any danger of him absconding... I have no quarrel with prosecution. But in this case, he is a young intelligent man, he knows he has a lot of explaining to do. I would ask him to be admitted to bail.

"I would ask the court to impose conditions including e-tagging or daily reporting if necessary so that he has his liberty, and the police can continue investigations as quickly as possible."

District Judge Terence Tay allowed the prosecution's application and Quah's case has been adjourned to Jan 31.

Judge Tay said that with the rise of the Omicron variant and public interests, there remains a "risk of serious and more widespread health consequences" if the matter is not promptly addressed.

Quah, Chua and anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide's founder Iris Koh Shu Cii, 46, were earlier charged in court with one count of cheating each.

MOH had earlier said it will be issuing notices of suspension to the four clinics that Quah owns or is clinic manager of, as well as revoking their approvals to conduct rapid tests for Covid-19.

They include Wan Medical Clinic in Bedok and Mayfair Medical Clinic in Woodlands.