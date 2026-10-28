Charge against ex-enforcement officer accused of seeking bribes from vape dealer withdrawn

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Singaporean was accused of committing the offence in 2024 in exchange for providing Chua with exclusive information about HSA raids involving vape products.

SINGAPORE – A former chief enforcement supervisor at a company, who was accused of trying to obtain $8,000 in bribes from a man dealing with vape products, has had his graft charge withdrawn.

Michael Anthony Pillay, 35, used to work for WSH Experts, which carried out enforcement duties for the Health Sciences Authority (HSA). He was charged in 2025 with trying to obtain the money from Chua Wee Ming, also 35.

The Singaporean was accused of committing the offence in 2024 in exchange for providing Chua with exclusive information about HSA raids involving vape products.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for the Attorney-General’s Chambers said: “After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the matter, the prosecution applied for a withdrawal of the charge against Pillay on (Oct 26). This was granted by the court on the same day.”

Pillay was then granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal, which means he cannot be charged again with the same offence.

Through his lawyer Raphael Louis, Pillay said: “I have maintained my innocence from the very beginning. This has been a difficult and stressful period for me and my family. I am thankful that I can finally put this matter behind me and move forward with my life.

“(Raphael) and team have helped me throughout this journey, and they have my deepest gratitude.”

Louis, of Ray Louis Law, told ST that he was pleased the matter had concluded, adding: “I welcome the prosecution’s decision to discontinue the proceedings and the court’s grant of a discharge amounting to an acquittal.”

Separately, Chua, who is a Malaysian, was convicted on Oct 13 of vape-related charges.

Before March 19, 2024, he arranged for the import of items such as disposable vaporisers and loose pods from Malaysia to Singapore.

These goods were worth more than $6.6 million in total, and he will be sentenced in December.