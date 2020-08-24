CGH cancer case: Hospital says delay in diagnosis had little impact on patient's outcome

SINGAPORE - A delay in the diagnosis of a lung cancer patient at Changi General Hospital (CGH) had little impact on the outcome of her condition and the effectiveness of the treatment she received, said lawyers for the hospital.

The argument was made at a hearing, which started in the High Court on Monday (Aug 24), to assess the damages to be paid to the family of Ms Noor Azlin Abdul Rahman.

She died in April last year, aged 39, after winning a court battle against CGH.

Her brother, as executor of her estate, is continuing her fight in court to claim about $6.75 million in damages.

The hospital, however, contended in its opening statement that any damages would be "very limited".

It argued that its negligence did not cause the patient's death and that the course of her disease would have remained the same even if she was diagnosed a few months earlier.

The hospital also argued that many of the claims, like future medical expenses, are no longer sustainable in view of her death.

Ms Azlin visited CGH several times between October 2007 and December 2011 for chest pains before she was finally diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2012.

After she underwent surgery to remove part of her right lung in March 2012, she was found to be suffering from Stage IIA lung cancer. She then underwent chemotherapy.

She suffered a relapse in August 2014 and a biopsy confirmed that the cancer had progressed to Stage IV.

In January 2015, she sued CGH and three doctors for the delay in diagnosis.

Related Story Appeals Court found CGH doctor breached duty of care but SMC dismisses complaint against him

Related Story CGH says it has improved record system in wake of criticism from court for delayed diagnosis of cancer in a patient

The High Court dismissed her case in February 2018.

In February last year, the Court of Appeal found CGH negligent for failing to put in place a system for proper follow-up of radiological results and patient management.

Even though radiological reports in April 2010 and July 2011 recommended a follow-up, none was carried out on Ms Azlin.

The apex court found that Ms Azlin suffered from Stage I lung cancer in July 2011 and that if not for the negligence, she would have been properly diagnosed and treated.

The case was sent back to the High Court for assessment of damages.

The Court of Appeal also urged parties to consider a settlement on the quantum to help Ms Azlin achieve a sense of closure and allow her to focus on recovering.

Five weeks later, on April 1, Ms Azlin lost her battle with the disease.

On Monday, her lawyer, Mr Vijay Kumar Rai, said in his opening statement that an attempt to contact CGH's lawyers on the possibility of a settlement had been "rebuffed".

He cited the Court of Appeal's findings that, but for CGH's failure to diagnose her in July 2011, part of her lung would have been surgically removed before March 2012 and it was unlikely the cancer would have progressed.

But CGH's lawyer, Senior Counsel Kuah Boon Theng, argued that the actual period of delay was not from July 2011 to February 2012, but for a shorter period from August 2011 to December 2011.

This four-month delay, she argued, did not have a material impact on Ms Azlin's prognosis, treatment efficacy or risk of relapse.

The hearing continues on Tuesday.