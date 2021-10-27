Former department head at Certis Cisco charged with taking $83,000 in bribes

SINGAPORE - A department head at Certis Cisco Protection Services allegedly received bribes totalling $83,000 in the form of loans, a district court heard on Wednesday (Oct 27).

Head of the firm's strategy and resource management department Alvin Lee May Sim, 41, is said to have accepted the monies from two shareholders of security solutions firm Scar Services between 2017 and 2019. They are: Abdul Razeez Rasit, 35, and Nazarisham Mohamed Isa, 42.

The Straits Times understands that Lee is no longer working for Certis Cisco.

On Wednesday, Lee was charged with 13 counts of graft and nine counts of forgery.

Razeez faced six counts of corruption while Nazarisham was charged with 13 counts of graft as well as one count each of forgery and using as genuine a forged document.

According to court documents, Razeez and Nazarisham allegedly gave Lee bribes totalling $43,000 to induce him to advance the business interests of their firm with Certis Cisco Protection Services.

Nazarisham allegedly gave Lee another $40,000 in bribes and gratification in the form of a car loan.

Nazarisham is said to have done so mainly to receive purportedly forged Certis documents from Lee.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement that some time around 2019, Lee allegedly forged documents including safe-keeping receipts and standing order directives linked to the deposit of gemstones.

The bureau added: "These alleged forgeries were intended to make believe that (Certis Cisco Security and Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force) had purportedly issued the documents when it was not the case.

"Lee was also alleged to have conspired with Nazarisham to forge a (Certis Cisco Security) insurance certification document."

The CPIB also said that separately, Nazarisham was alleged to have used and presented the false safe-keeping receipt as genuine by submitting it to a notary public.

On Wednesday, the three Singaporean men were each offered bail of between $10,000 and $100,000. Their cases have been adjourned to next month.

For each count of corruption, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.