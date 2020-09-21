Certis Cisco officer found dead with gunshot wound to head

A 42-year-old Certis Cisco officer was found with a gunshot wound to the head in East Coast Park last Saturday morning.

Police found the auxiliary police officer at about 6.15am near East Coast Park's carpark C2. The gun issued to the officer was found beside him, the police said. Paramedics declared him dead at 7.48am.

Last Saturday at about 1.30am, Certis informed the police that the officer did not return his service revolver after his shift ended. This led the police to start a search for him.

The police said investigations are ongoing, but they do not suspect foul play.

When asked how long the officer had been with the firm, Certis declined to give details about the man.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Julian Chee, who is Commander of Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force, said Certis is assisting the police with investigations.

He said: "We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our auxiliary police officers has passed away. We are in contact with his next of kin and will provide our support and assistance to them in this difficult time."

Jean Iau

HELPLINES

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788