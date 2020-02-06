Centre recovers $3.7m from scammers' accounts with banks' help

A specialised nerve centre to deal with reported scam cases has managed to recover 35 per cent or about $3.7 million in victims' losses since it was set up last June.

Yesterday, police revealed that so far, 3,312 reports involving total losses of $10.6 million have been referred to the Anti-Scam Centre under the Commercial Affairs Department.

Following the reports, the centre managed to freeze 2,600 bank accounts suspected to be involved in scammers' operations to recover some of the losses.

The centre has been working closely with the three major local banks - DBS Bank, United Overseas Bank and OCBC Bank - since its formation, to freeze suspicious bank accounts within a few days.

Previously, the process would have taken about two weeks, leading to a 4 per cent to 8 per cent recovery rate, said the officer-in-charge of the centre, Assistant Superintendent Teng Chin Hock.

Last November, it roped in seven more banks to join the initiative. They are: ANZ, CIMB Bank, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of China, HSBC and Maybank.

The centre has also worked with the Association of Banks in Singapore to shorten the time for banks to provide PayNow transaction details to the police, from weeks to a few days.

This increases the chances of recovery of money scammed from victims, said the police.

The setting up of the centre has allowed banks to work closely with the police to disrupt scammers' operations more quickly, said ASP Teng.

In one recent case, an elderly woman was prevented from transferring a total of $140,000 to a scammer who claimed to be her husband's business associate.

Bank staff were suspicious and alerted the centre when the woman attempted to make the transfer to an account in Dubai.

Police officers were then dispatched to the scene to prevent the transfer.

However, for most victims of transnational scams, there is often little to no chance of recovering their losses after the transfer has been made, said ASP Teng.

Charmaine Ng