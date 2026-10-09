Caterer linked to River Valley Primary School gastroenteritis incident fined $13,000

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SINGAPORE – Catering firm Gourmetz has been fined $13,000 over food safety offences, which were discovered after pupils from River Valley Primary School suffered gastroenteritis after eating its food.

The caterer was operating the school’s canteen under the new central kitchen model for school meals.

It pleaded guilty to three charges on Oct 9. Another three charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

On Oct 9, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) received reports of gastroenteritis which affected 45 pupils at the school in January.

One was hospitalised, but has since recovered, said the agency.

CDA and SFA conducted a joint inspection of Gourmetz’s premises at 1 Enterprise Road, off Jln Boon Lay, on Jan 16 and found multiple food safety lapses.

The rubber gasket door of the meat chiller room was damaged, which could compromise the temperature of the room and affect the meat stored inside.

A built-in rack in the seafood chiller room was dirty with accumulated scum, and the ceiling of the vegetable chiller room was covered in black spots.

An inspection on Jan 28 found that the caterer had put false labels on bento sets, stating that the food was ready by 8.30am, when the meals were actually packed and ready earlier, at 6.48am.

Officers also found raw marinated chicken on dirty plastic pallets, and frozen pastries were left uncovered in a raw material freezer.

The SFA prosecutor sought a fine of $13,000 for the company, which was granted by the court.

The company representative who appeared in court on Oct 9 had nothing to say in mitigation.

SFA said all food operators should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained and adhere to food safety requirements.

It added it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against food operators who violate the Sale of Food Act 1973 and the Sale of Food (Non-Retail Food Business) Regulations.

Members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and provide feedback to SFA via their online feedback form.