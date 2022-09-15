Cases of victims injured in group assaults

There are at least two previous cases of group assault where victims were severely abused.

Between 1999 and 2000, seven teenagers held a 14-year-old girl captive in a flat for 17 days and tortured her.

The girl was beaten, scalded with boiling water and forced to perform a sex act on a dog.

They also violated her with a doll's leg.

They committed the crimes at the home of four sisters who were in the group, aged between 11 and 18 then.

The sisters' mother worked as a waitress in a karaoke lounge and was usually not at home, while their father was in rehabilitation then for drug offences.

The three older sisters were sentenced to jail for between two and six years, while the youngest one was sentenced to 36 months in Toa Payoh Girls' Home.

In a separate case between 2016 and 2018, a family abused an intellectually disabled friend after they found her performing a sex act on the husband of one of the women.

They splashed hot water on her and hit her mouth with a hammer, causing her teeth to fall out.

The family made her do chores without pay and abused her by tying her up and beating her.

One of the members urinated into the victim's food, which she ate.

The woman's condition became so dire that one of the family members called for an ambulance and the victim was taken in a "near death state" to hospital, where she needed eight hours of resuscitation.

Last year, one of the family members, Haslinda Ismail, was sentenced to 8½ years' jail.

Osmond Chia