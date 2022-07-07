Case of man accused of dumping body adjourned for pre-trial conference

The family of Lasalle College of the Arts student Felicia Teo, whose disappearance in 2007 was investigated 13 years later as a murder case, will have to wait longer for answers.

The victim's former schoolmate and friend Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee was expected to plead guilty yesterday to a number of charges but the matter has been adjourned for a pre-trial conference on Aug 5.

Ahmad, 37, is accused of leaving her body at Punggol Track 24 on or around June 30, 2007.

The authorities found only a skull fragment at the scene.

Speaking to reporters after talks in chambers, his lawyer Shashi Nathan said: "Both parties have multiple issues to resolve including facts, sentencing and documentation.

"However, I am confident that we will be able to resolve matters fruitfully with the prosecution."

Ahmad was charged in December 2020 with murdering Ms Teo, then 19, in a Marine Terrace flat on June 30, 2007.

Ahmad, who is out on $20,000 bail, was said to have committed the offence with an Indonesian man identified as Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18.

The authorities in Indonesia are trying to trace Ragil's whereabouts but last month, the prosecution called for Ahmad to be given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge.

Although he was granted the discharge on June 27, he can still be prosecuted for murder if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.

Ahmad is facing six charges in all and Ragil is named in all of them.

Aside from allegedly depositing Ms Teo's corpse in a public place, they are accused of misappropriating some of her belongings like her mobile phone.

They are said to have also intentionally omitted to give information about Ms Teo's sudden or unnatural death to the authorities even though they were legally bound to do so.

Another charge involves fabricating false evidence - by placing her mobile phone around East Coast Park to create the false impression they believed she was alive.

The men also allegedly gave false information to two police officers by claiming they did not know what happened to her after she left the Marine Terrace flat, where she was last seen on June 30, 2007.

Court documents did not disclose how Ms Teo died and who was responsible for her death.