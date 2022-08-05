CapitaLand Retail Management charged over safety lapses

CapitaLand Retail Management was charged yesterday over safety lapses after the death of a migrant worker at Tampines Mall in January 2020.

The company, which runs the mall, faces a charge under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for failing to take reasonably practicable measures to ensure that the workplace was safe and without risks to everyone.

At about 1.30am on Jan 25, 2020, the worker - a 26-year-old Indian national - was cleaning the walkway above the mall's atrium ceiling on the fourth storey when he crashed through the false ceiling to level three.

He died later in hospital.

CapitaLand Retail Management is accused of failing to provide effective guard rails to prevent any falls through an opening along the concrete walkway.

It is also accused of failing to provide and maintain sufficient and suitable lighting on the fifth level where people are at work or passing by. If convicted, the company could be fined up to $500,000.

It was previously reported that the worker who died was employed by Cleaning Express.

Following the death, a Ministry of Manpower spokesman said it was investigating the incident and ordered a stop to all cleaning works above the atrium ceiling.