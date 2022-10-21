Candy suspected to contain cannabis seized in drug raids; 117 arrested

SINGAPORE – A total of 117 suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an islandwide operation between Oct 10 and 21.

Drugs with an estimated street value of $19,000 were seized, including 38g of heroin, 52g of Ice, or crystal methamphetamine, 254g of cannabis, 180g of cannabis products, three cannabis plants, 4g of Ecstasy tablets, five LSD stamps and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate or GHB – a psychoactive substance.

Packets of candy, suspected to contain cannabis, were discovered by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at the Parcel Post Station in Eunos.

On Friday, CNB said that to entice more youth to consume these products, drugs such as cannabis are added as ingredients to candy and baked goods, and irresponsibly marketed as food that can be consumed.

CNB said: “Parents (should) play an active part to protect our youth from the menace of drugs, and to remind their children that they should not consume or accept products unknown to them or offered by strangers.”

Some products containing cannabis may also be marketed as health products, such as cannabidiol oil and hemp seed oil.

On Oct 15, ICA officers detected a parcel of five packets of candy suspected to contain cannabis. The case was referred to CNB for further investigations.

In a follow-up operation the same day, CNB arrested two Singaporeans, a 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, in a residential unit in Lorong Ah Soo. Drug paraphernalia was also seized from the unit.

Another suspected drug offender, a 30-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested on Wednesday.

He was the intended recipient of 19 packets of candy suspected to contain cannabis, said CNB.

Three potted plants believed to be cannabis were also seized from his residential unit in Bedok Reservoir Road.